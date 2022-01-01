RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENTLe résultat des législatives à Villaines-la-Juhel
Joel BUCHOT est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
Ecole Maternelle Et Primaire De Courcité- Courcite 1959 - 1965
-
Collège Les Garettes- Villaines la juhel 1965 - 1969
Parcours club
-
Espérance Villaines La Juhel- Villaines la juhel
cross-country , semi marathon , marathon ( 3h23mn52s.)1966 - 1995
Parcours militaire
-
41ème Rt- Evreux 1971 - 1972
-
38 Ieme Rit (Régiment D'instruction Des Télétransmissions)- Laval 1971 - 1971
Parcours entreprise
-
Catena Villaines - VENDEUR (Commercial)- Villaines la juhel 1972 - 1979
-
NEOLAIT SA - VRP (Commercial)- Saint brieuc 1979 - 1988
-
Commerçant - Commerçant (Profession libérale)- Villaines la juhel
V.SPORTS1988 - 2011
-
E-commerçant - Commerçant (Profession libérale)- Villaines la juhel
LA BOUTICAJO2011 - maintenant
A propos
Général
-
Prénom Nom :Joel BUCHOT
-
Vit à :
VILLAINES LA JUHEL, France
-
Né le :
20 janv. 1953 (69 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Description
C'est qui ??????
C'est moi ! ! ! ! ! ! il y a.................................. un certain temps .
Profession :
Commerçant
Situation familiale :
marié(e)
Enfants :
2