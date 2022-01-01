Joel CAMPAGNE est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours militaire
-
1° Regiment De Spahis- Speyer 1970 - 1971
Parcours entreprise
-
TECHNAL SA- Toulouse 1972 - 1990
-
PECHINEY BATIMENT- Faremoutiers 1990 - 1994
-
REYNAERS ALUMINIUM- Lieusaint 1995 - 2010
A propos
GÃ©nÃ©ral
-
PrÃ©nom Nom :Joel CAMPAGNE
-
Vit Ã :
NARBONNE PLAGE, France
-
NÃ© en :
1951 (71 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Profession :
Responsable communication
Mes goÃ»ts et passions
Aucune information disponible
Voyages
-
