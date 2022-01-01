Election lÃ©gislatives 2022

RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENTLe rÃ©sultat des lÃ©gislatives Ã  Somain

Joel CLAUSE est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.

Parcours

Parcours scolaire

Parcours entreprise

  • SNCF  - Cheminot (Technique)

     -  HELLEMMES LILLE

    EIMM D'HELLEMMES

    1984 - 1994

  • SNCF

     -  LILLE 1995 - maintenant

  • ECT (SNCF)  - Cheminot (Commercial)

     -  LILLE

    Asct Aulnoye-aymeries

    1995 - 1996

  • ECT (SNCF)  - Cheminot (Commercial)

     -  LILLE

    Chef de bord Valenciennes

    1996 - 2008

  • ECT (SNCF)  - Cheminot (Commercial)

     -  LILLE

    Train manager Railteam Lille

    2008 - maintenant

Parcours club

A propos

GÃ©nÃ©ral

  • PrÃ©nom Nom :

    Joel CLAUSE

  • Vit Ã  :

    SOMAIN, France

  • NÃ© en :

    1966 (56 ans)

Ma vie aujourd'hui

  • Description

    Dans la vie il faut viser la lune car même en cas d'échec on retombe toujours dans les étoiles

  • Profession :

    ContrÃ´leur SNCF

  • Situation familiale :

    cÃ©libataire

    • Mes goÃ»ts et passions

    GoÃ»ts musicaux

    Sports

    Voitures

    Voyages

    J'y suis allÃ©(e) :
    Je rÃªve d'y aller :