Parcours
Parcours scolaire
école Paul Bert- Somain 1969 - 1972
HENRI BARBUSSE- Somain 1972 - 1978
Collège Louis Pasteur- Somain 1978 - 1982
CFA DE LA SNCF- Hellemmes lille 1982 - 1984
Parcours entreprise
SNCF - Cheminot (Technique)- HELLEMMES LILLE
EIMM D'HELLEMMES1984 - 1994
SNCF- LILLE 1995 - maintenant
ECT (SNCF) - Cheminot (Commercial)- LILLE
Asct Aulnoye-aymeries1995 - 1996
ECT (SNCF) - Cheminot (Commercial)- LILLE
Chef de bord Valenciennes1996 - 2008
ECT (SNCF) - Cheminot (Commercial)- LILLE
Train manager Railteam Lille2008 - maintenant
Parcours club
CLUB DE TENNIS USAC SOMAIN- Somain 1986 - 1993
A propos
GÃ©nÃ©ral
PrÃ©nom Nom :Joel CLAUSE
Vit Ã :
SOMAIN, France
NÃ© en :
1966 (56 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Description
Dans la vie il faut viser la lune car même en cas d'échec on retombe toujours dans les étoiles
Profession :
ContrÃ´leur SNCF
Situation familiale :
cÃ©libataire
Mes goÃ»ts et passions
Voyages
