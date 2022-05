Joel DU ROULLE

Bouygues Offshore (Saipem) - Ingénieur Cadre B1 MMO (Technique)

SAINT QUENTIN EN YVELINES

Senior Engineer maintenance planner MT PROJECTS OIL AND GAS - In charge of the turbine maintenance planning frame 5 and 7 (NP MS5001 et GE 7002 for the 12000h overhaul on the LNG project (Yemen) Senior maintenance mechanical advisor Project Pearl GTL C8 (Qatar) on the RCM ETP process. My know-how and practical expertise in shop floor practice for turbines, compressor and various equipments allow