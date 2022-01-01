RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENTLe résultat des législatives à Aubagne
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
ECOLE DE LA REVEILLIERE- Angers 1969 - 1971
ECOLE SAINT JOSEPH- Angers 1972 - 1976
Collège Montaigne- Angers 1975 - 1978
Parcours entreprise
Magasin Thiriet - Cadre commercial (Commercial)- Angers
responsable du magasin1991 - 1993
Magasin Thiriet - Cadre commercial (Commercial)- Folschviller
responsable du magasin1993 - 2000
Magasin Thiriet - Cadre commercial (Commercial)- Bourg les valence
responsable du magasin+ responsable formateur2000 - 2003
Magasin Thiriet - Cadre commercial (Commercial)- Aubagne
rresponsable magasin +responsable magasin formateur2003 - maintenant
A propos
Général
Prénom Nom :Joel DUPONT
Vit à :
AUBAGNE, France
Né le :
12 juin 1963 (58 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Profession :
Responsable de magasin thiriet
Situation familiale :
marié(e)
Enfants :
4