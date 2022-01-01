Election législatives 2022

Parcours

Parcours scolaire

Parcours entreprise

  • Magasin Thiriet  - Cadre commercial (Commercial)

     -  Angers

    responsable du magasin

    1991 - 1993

  • Magasin Thiriet  - Cadre commercial (Commercial)

     -  Folschviller

    responsable du magasin

    1993 - 2000

  • Magasin Thiriet  - Cadre commercial (Commercial)

     -  Bourg les valence

    responsable du magasin+ responsable formateur

    2000 - 2003

  • Magasin Thiriet  - Cadre commercial (Commercial)

     -  Aubagne

    rresponsable magasin +responsable magasin formateur

    2003 - maintenant

A propos

Général

  • Prénom Nom :

    Joel DUPONT

  • Vit à :

    AUBAGNE, France

  • Né le :

    12 juin 1963 (58 ans)

Ma vie aujourd'hui

  • Profession :

    Responsable de magasin thiriet

  • Situation familiale :

    marié(e)

  • Enfants :

    4

    • Mes goûts et passions

    Loisirs

    Goûts musicaux

    Sports

    Voitures

    Animaux

    Voyages