Parcours
Parcours scolaire
Ecole Joseph Lair (Saint Jean D Angely)- Saint jean d'angely 1965 - 1970
LES TOURS- Saint jean d'angely 1970 - 1972
Collège Georges Texier- Saint jean d'angely 1972 - 1974
LEPMA- Saint jean d'angely 1974 - 1976
Lycée Professionnel Jean Moulin- Thouars 1976 - 1977
Lycée Albert Claveille- Perigueux 1977 - 1979
A propos
Général
Prénom Nom :Joel GAIGNET
Vit à :
NIMES, France
Né en :
1958 (64 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Aucune information disponible