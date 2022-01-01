RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENTLe rÃ©sultat des lÃ©gislatives Ã Nangis
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
Ecole Les Rossignots (Nangis)- Nangis 1981 - 1990
-
COLLEGE RENE BARTHELEMY- Nangis 1989 - 1994
-
COLLEGE RENE BARTHELEMY- Nangis 1989 - 1995
-
Lycée Les Pannevelles- Provins 1994 - 1999
Parcours entreprise
-
Champion- Nangis 1995 - 2000
-
Super Marcher Champion Nangis - EmployÃ© libre service (Commercial)- Nangis 1995 - 1999
-
Auchan- MONTAUBAN 2004 - 2007
-
CAUSSADE SEMENCES - Preparateur de commande (Production)- Caussade 2005 - 2007
-
Super U (Système U) - Responsable rayon liquide (Commercial)- CAUSSADE 2007 - maintenant
Parcours militaire
-
31ème Rg- Castelsarrasin 2000 - 2003
A propos
GÃ©nÃ©ral
-
PrÃ©nom Nom :Joel GUILLEMOT
-
Vit Ã :
NANGIS, France
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Description
Bjr a ts si vs me reconnaissez venez me voir je mord tjs pas ^^
Profession :
EmployÃ© libre service
Situation familiale :
divorcÃ©(e)
Enfants :
2
Mes goÃ»ts et passions
Voyages
-
