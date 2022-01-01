RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENTLe résultat des législatives aux Côtes-d'Arey
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
Lycée Romain Rolland- Argenteuil 1961 - 1969
-
CLASSE PREPARATOIRE AUX GRANDES ECOLES LYCEE CHAPTAL- Paris 1969 - 1972
-
ESITPA- Paris 1972 - 1975
-
INSTITUT TECHNOLOGIE MOYEN AGRICOLE - Enseignant- Bougara 1976 - 1977
Parcours club
-
Camp Chantier- Camprieu 1969 - 1978
Parcours entreprise
-
ENSIA - Ingénieur (Technique)- Massy 1975 - 1976
-
EDF DIRECTION DES ETUDES ET RECHERCHES - Ingénieur (Technique)- Chatou 1978 - 1982
-
Edf Ampere 82 - Ingénieur (Technique)- La défense 1982 - 1988
-
EDF - GDF (Edf - Electricité De France) - Cadre commercial (Commercial)- TOURS 1988 - 1993
-
EDF - GDF (Edf - Electricité De France) - Cadre commercial (Commercial)- VIENNE 1993 - 2006
-
EDF DIRECTION COMMERCIALE RHONE ALPES AUVERGNE - Cadre commercial (Commercial)- Lyon 2007 - 2008
A propos
Général
-
Prénom Nom :Joël HUCHON
-
Vit à :
LES COTES D'AREY, France
-
Né en :
1951 (71 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Profession :
Retraité et 1er adjoint
Situation familiale :
marié(e)
Enfants :
3