Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
Lep De Coiffure- Hendaye
Coiffeur mixte1980 - 1983
-
L.p. D'hendaye- Hendaye
Coiffeur1981 - maintenant
Parcours militaire
-
42°ri - Coiffeur (Autre)- Offenburg 1983 - maintenant
-
11 Ra - Coiffeur (Autre)- Offenburg
Recherche la classe de 83/121983 - 1985
-
Caserne Offenbourg 45e R B I M A- Offenburg 1983 - 1985
A propos
GÃ©nÃ©ral
-
PrÃ©nom Nom :Joel JOEL GUINDA (GUINDA)
-
-
NÃ© le :
25 sept. 1964 (57 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Description
CHEF DE RANG A LA PATATERIE AGEN BOE
Profession :
Serveur restaurant
Situation familiale :
mariÃ©(e)
Enfants :
2
Mes goÃ»ts et passions
Voyages
-
Joel JOEL GUINDA (GUINDA)
Je tenais juste à dire et redire que ce site ne sert à rien ...les personnes contacter payer au moins le courage de répondre. Même si c négatif qu... Lire la suite
-
Joel JOEL GUINDA (GUINDA)
En fait ce site ne sert à rien
-
-
Joel JOEL GUINDA (GUINDA)
Je tiens à préciser que ce site ne sert à rien ...car les personnes recherchent mais quand on les contacte ils ne répondent pas !!!!!
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
