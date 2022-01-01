JoÃ«l JOÃ‹L LEVEL (LEVEL) est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
ECOLE LIBRE- Gouy en artois 1956 - 1960
-
ECOLE ST MICHEL- Avesnes le comte 1960 - 1963
-
Petit Séminaire- Bouvigny boyeffles 1963 - 1968
-
Lycée Baudimont- Arras 1968 - 1972
-
CITIG- Lille 1972 - 1973
Parcours militaire
-
Ba110- Creil
Sergent1973 - 1974
-
Esterel - Ba 110- Creil 1973 - 1974
Parcours entreprise
-
UAP INFORMATIQUE CHARRAS - Informaticien (Informatique)- Courbevoie 1974 - 1997
-
AXA - Informaticien (Informatique)- LA DÃ‰FENSE 1997 - maintenant
-
AXA - Informaticien (Informatique)- PARIS 1997 - maintenant
A propos
GÃ©nÃ©ral
-
PrÃ©nom Nom :JoÃ«l JOÃ‹L LEVEL (LEVEL)
-
Vit Ã :
CERGY, France
-
NÃ© le :
18 juin 1953 (68 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Profession :
Cadre dirigeant
Situation familiale :
mariÃ©(e)
Enfants :
3
Mes goÃ»ts et passions
Voyages
Allemagne - Belgique - Ã‰gypte - Espagne - Ã‰tats-Unis - GrÃ¨ce - Italie - Maroc - Roumanie - Royaume-Uni - RÃ©publique Dominicaine - Suisse - Tunisie - Turquie
Afrique du Sud - BrÃ©sil - Inde - IndonÃ©sie - ThaÃ¯lande
-
JoÃ«l JOÃ‹L LEVEL (LEVEL) a reconnu JoÃ«l LEVEL sur la photo 3ème
-
JoÃ«l JOÃ‹L LEVEL (LEVEL) a ajoutÃ© Esterel - Ba 110 Ã son parcours militaire