JoÃ«l JOÃ‹L LEVEL (LEVEL) est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.

Parcours

Parcours scolaire

Parcours militaire

Parcours entreprise

  • UAP INFORMATIQUE CHARRAS  - Informaticien (Informatique)

     -  Courbevoie 1974 - 1997

  • AXA  - Informaticien (Informatique)

     -  LA DÃ‰FENSE 1997 - maintenant

  • AXA  - Informaticien (Informatique)

     -  PARIS 1997 - maintenant

A propos

GÃ©nÃ©ral

Ma vie aujourd'hui

  • Profession :

    Cadre dirigeant

  • Situation familiale :

    mariÃ©(e)

  • Enfants :

    3

    • Mes goÃ»ts et passions

    GoÃ»ts musicaux

    Sports

    Lectures

    Voitures

    Voyages

    J'y suis allÃ©(e) :
    Je rÃªve d'y aller :