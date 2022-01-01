RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENTLe résultat des législatives à Malzéville
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
Ecole Victor-hugo- Nancy 1957 - 1961
-
ECOLE DE LA CATHEDRALE- Nancy 1961 - 1966
Parcours entreprise
-
IMPRIMERIE BERGER LEVRAULT - Conducteur offset (Autre)- Nancy
apprenti avec Alphonse Hirchy puis Emile Moine. 2ème conducteur sur rotative.1967 - 1974
-
Prefecture Meurthe Et Moselle - Imprimeur (Autre)- Nancy
chef de service Henri Kaestlé1974 - 1978
-
Cnfpt Nancy - Reprographe (Autre)- Nancy 1978 - 2010
Parcours club
-
PETITS CHANTEURS DE NANCY- Nancy
ténor au Choeur d'Hommes de Nancy1970 - maintenant
-
Scout 14è Nancy-petits Chanteurs De Nancy- Nancy 1970 - 2003
-
Théâtre De La Passion De Nancy- Nancy 1977 - maintenant
Parcours militaire
-
1er Gla- Metz
secrétariat chef de corps Cdt Aulagnier1971 - 1972
A propos
Général
-
Prénom Nom :Joël KEMPF
-
Vit à :
MALZEVILLE, France
-
Né le :
10 janv. 1951 (71 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Description
On devient jeune à 60ans,
Malheureusement c'est trop tard.
Picasso
Profession :
En très longues vacances
Mes goûts et passions
Aucune information disponible
Voyages
-
Joël KEMPF a ajouté Théâtre De La Passion De Nancy à son parcours sportif