Parcours

Parcours entreprise

  • LUCHAIRE SA  - RÃ©gleur (Autre)

     -  Bourges 1971 - 1988

  • ETABLISSEMENT TESSIER  - Tourneur (Autre)

     -  Saint doulchard 1989 - 1995

  • PRECIS DION  - Chef d'Ã©quipe (Autre)

     -  Saint florent sur cher 1995 - 2005

  • PRECIMETAL TESSIER  - Tourneur (Autre)

     -  Saint florent sur cher 1995 - 1997

  • LGB  - Technicien tournage (Autre)

     -  Mehun sur yevre 2005 - 2006

  • Nexter Systems  - Gestionnaire de processus d'acceptation (Autre)

     -  Bourges 2006 - maintenant

A propos

GÃ©nÃ©ral

  • PrÃ©nom Nom :

    Joel PERRET

  • Vit Ã  :

    BOURGES, France

  • NÃ© le :

    9 juin 1954 (67 ans)

Ma vie aujourd'hui

  • Profession :

    RetraitÃ©

  • Situation familiale :

    mariÃ©(e)

    • Mes goÃ»ts et passions

    Voyages

    J'y suis allÃ©(e) :