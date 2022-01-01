Joel PERRET est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
ECOLE MARCEL SEMBAT- Bourges 1960 - 1968
-
FELIX CHEDIN- Bourges 1968 - 1971
-
Lycée Professionnel Jean Mermoz- Bourges 1970 - 1971
Parcours entreprise
-
LUCHAIRE SA - RÃ©gleur (Autre)- Bourges 1971 - 1988
-
ETABLISSEMENT TESSIER - Tourneur (Autre)- Saint doulchard 1989 - 1995
-
PRECIS DION - Chef d'Ã©quipe (Autre)- Saint florent sur cher 1995 - 2005
-
PRECIMETAL TESSIER - Tourneur (Autre)- Saint florent sur cher 1995 - 1997
-
LGB - Technicien tournage (Autre)- Mehun sur yevre 2005 - 2006
-
Nexter Systems - Gestionnaire de processus d'acceptation (Autre)- Bourges 2006 - maintenant
Parcours militaire
-
3 Ieme Ri- Radolfzell
Caporal chef1974 - 1975
Parcours club
-
Training Club Omnisports De Bourges- Bourges
PrÃ©sident athlÃ¨te1983 - 1988
-
Leader Athlétique Club De Bourges- Bourges
PrÃ©sident athlÃ¨te1988 - 1990
-
Asa Du Berry- Bourges
vice prÃ©sident athlÃ¨te1990 - 1992
-
EMGERMINOIS- Saint germain du puy
athlÃ¨te1992 - 2001
-
Relais Des Cathédrales- Bourges
prÃ©sident1995 - 2008
A propos
GÃ©nÃ©ral
-
PrÃ©nom Nom :Joel PERRET
-
Vit Ã :
BOURGES, France
-
NÃ© le :
9 juin 1954 (67 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Profession :
RetraitÃ©
Situation familiale :
mariÃ©(e)
Mes goÃ»ts et passions
Voyages
-
