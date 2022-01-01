Joelle LE BARBU (LE BOETTE) est sur Copains d'avant. Pour la contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
Collège Saint-dominique- Guingamp 1962 - 1967
-
SAINT DOMINIQUE- Guingamp 1962 - 1967
-
Lycée Notre-dame- Guingamp 1967 - 1970
A propos
GÃ©nÃ©ral
-
PrÃ©nom Nom :Joelle LE BARBU (LE BOETTE)
-
Vit Ã :
GUYANCOURT, France
-
NÃ©e le :
15 juin 1951 (71 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Profession :
CongÃ© dÃ©finitif
Mes goÃ»ts et passions
Aucune information disponible
Voyages
Afrique du Sud - Allemagne - Belgique - Burundi - Canada - Ã‰gypte - Ã‰tats-Unis - France - GrÃ¨ce - Maroc - Mexique - Pays-Bas - PÃ©rou - Royaume-Uni - Rwanda - Swaziland - ThaÃ¯lande - Tunisie - ViÃªt Nam
-
