Joelle LOCHERER (CLEMENT) est sur Copains d'avant. Pour la contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
ECOLE DENIS DIDEROT- Saint maur des fosses 1960 - 1966
-
C E S GIRAUD- Saint maur des fosses
j'aimerai reprendre contact avec des anciens eleves etant revenu sur saint maur des fosses1966 - 1968
-
C E S GIRAUD- Saint maur des fosses 1966 - 1968
-
COURS ASSELINEAU- Joinville le pont 1968 - 1970
-
ECOLE TECHNIQUE ASSELINEAU- Joinville le pont 1968 - 1972
-
ECOLE ASSELINEAU- Creteil 1969 - 1972
A propos
Général
-
Prénom Nom :Joelle LOCHERER (CLEMENT)
-
Vit à :
SAINT MAUR DES FOSSES, France
-
Née le :
16 janv. 1954 (69 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Situation familiale :
veuf(ve)
Enfants :
2
Aucune information disponible
Mes goûts et passions
Voyages
-
Joelle LOCHERER (CLEMENT) a reconnu Françoise IMBERT (GUÉRIN) sur la photo ce1
-
Joelle LOCHERER (CLEMENT) a ajouté C E S Giraud à son parcours scolaire
-
Joelle LOCHERER (CLEMENT) a ajouté C E S Giraud à son parcours scolaire
-
Joelle LOCHERER (CLEMENT) a ajouté Ecole Asselineau à son parcours scolaire
-
Joelle LOCHERER (CLEMENT) a reconnu Joelle LOCHERER (CLEMENT) sur la photo cm1
-
Joelle LOCHERER (CLEMENT) a reconnu Joelle LOCHERER (CLEMENT) sur la photo ce2
-
Joelle LOCHERER (CLEMENT) a reconnu Joelle LOCHERER (CLEMENT) sur la photo ce1