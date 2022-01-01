Joelle MAZET (JOELLE PERRET) est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
ECOLE PRIMAIRE DESCARTES- Soisy sous montmorency 1964 - 1964
-
COLLEGE DESCARTES SOISY SOUS MONTMORENCY- Soisy sous montmorency 1966 - 1969
-
Lycée Gustave Monod- Enghien les bains 1969 - 1971
Parcours entreprise
-
MAIRIE DE MONTMAGNY- Montmagny 1986 - 1992
-
MAIRIE DE MONTMORENCY- Montmorency 1992 - 2001
A propos
Général
-
Prénom Nom :Joelle MAZET (JOELLE PERRET)
-
Vit à :
CANNES, France
-
Né le :
21 janv. 1954 (69 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Aucune information disponible
Mes goûts et passions
Aucune information disponible
Voyages
-
Joelle MAZET (JOELLE PERRET) a ajouté MAIRIE DE MONTMORENCY à son parcours professionnel
-
Joelle MAZET (JOELLE PERRET) a ajouté MAIRIE DE MONTMAGNY à son parcours professionnel
-
Joelle MAZET (JOELLE PERRET) a ajouté Lycée Gustave Monod à son parcours scolaire
-
Joelle MAZET (JOELLE PERRET) a ajouté COLLEGE DESCARTES SOISY SOUS MONTMORENCY à son parcours scolaire
-
Joelle MAZET (JOELLE PERRET) a ajouté ECOLE PRIMAIRE DESCARTES à son parcours scolaire