Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
ECOLE FENOUILLERES- Aix en provence 1965 - 1966
-
Lycée Paul Cézanne- Aix en provence 1975 - 1977
Parcours entreprise
-
Sc Rambaldi Maurel- Berre l'etang 1990 - 2011
A propos
Général
-
Prénom Nom :Joelle SALIVET (RODRIGUEZ)
-
Vit à :
BERRE L'ETANG, France
-
Née en :
1959 (63 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Profession :
EMPLOYEE DANS UN CABINET COMPTABLE
Situation familiale :
marié(e)
Enfants :
3
Mes goûts et passions
Voyages
-
