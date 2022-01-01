Johan DUPRE est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
Sainte Thècle- Chamalieres 1983 - 1986
-
Collège Sainte-thècle- Chamalieres 1986 - 1990
-
Lycée Sainte-thècle- Chamalieres 1990 - 1993
A propos
Général
-
Prénom Nom :Johan DUPRE
-
Vit à :
AIX EN PROVENCE, France
-
Né le :
7 avril 1975 (46 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Aucune information disponible
Mes goûts et passions
Aucune information disponible
Voyages
-
Johan DUPRE a ajouté Lycée Sainte-thècle à son parcours scolaire
-
Johan DUPRE a ajouté Collège Sainte-thècle à son parcours scolaire
-
Johan DUPRE a ajouté Sainte Thècle à son parcours scolaire