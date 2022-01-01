Johan DUTARTRE est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
ECOLE INTERCOMMUNALE- Tart le bas 1983 - 1986
-
Ecole Intercommunale (Echigey)- Echigey 1986 - 1988
-
Ecole Intercommunale (Tart L Abbaye)- Tart l'abbaye 1988 - 1990
-
Collège Albert Camus- Genlis 1991 - 1997
-
CFA LA NOUE- Longvic 1997 - 1999
Parcours entreprise
-
511 Regiment Du Train- Auxonne 2001 - maintenant
A propos
Général
-
Prénom Nom :Johan DUTARTRE
-
Vit à :
SAMPANS, France
-
Né le :
24 oct. 1980 (41 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Aucune information disponible
Mes goûts et passions
Aucune information disponible
Voyages
-
Johan DUTARTRE a ajouté 511 Regiment Du Train à son parcours professionnel
-
Johan DUTARTRE a ajouté CFA LA NOUE à son parcours scolaire
-
Johan DUTARTRE a ajouté Collège Albert Camus à son parcours scolaire
-
Johan DUTARTRE a ajouté Ecole Intercommunale (Tart L Abbaye) à son parcours scolaire
-
Johan DUTARTRE a ajouté Ecole Intercommunale (Echigey) à son parcours scolaire
-
Johan DUTARTRE a ajouté ECOLE INTERCOMMUNALE à son parcours scolaire