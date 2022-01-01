Johan LAPASSET est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
Ernest Bichat- Luneville 1988 - 1992
-
Lycée Ernest Bichat- Luneville 1992 - 1997
Parcours entreprise
-
JUXTA- Laxou 2002 - 2006
A propos
Général
-
Prénom Nom :Johan LAPASSET
-
Vit à :
ALZINGEN, Luxembourg
-
Né le :
7 janv. 1978 (45 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Mes goûts et passions
Voyages
-
