Johann EOUZAN est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
ECOLE MAURICE BOUCHOR- Le havre 1980 - 1988
-
Collège Romain Rolland- Le havre 1988 - 1992
-
Lycée Robert Schuman- Le havre 1992 - 1998
Parcours club
-
ASPAH- Le havre 1983 - 1989
-
HAVRE CAUCRIAUVILLE SPORTIF- Le havre 1989 - 1996
Parcours entreprise
-
SIDEL - Chargé d'affaires électricité (Production)- Octeville sur mer 1999 - maintenant
A propos
Général
-
Prénom Nom :Johann EOUZAN
-
Vit à :
LE HAVRE, France
-
Né le :
20 août 1977 (45 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Profession :
Chargé d'affaires
Situation familiale :
marié(e)
Enfants :
2
Mes goûts et passions
Voyages
Belgique - France - Maurice - Royaume-Uni