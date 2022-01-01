Johann LE MINEZ est sur Copains d'avant. Pour la contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours club
-
Ilets Sports Montluçonnais Gymnastique- Montlucon 1986 - maintenant
-
UNSS GYM JULES FERRY- Montlucon 1997 - 2001
-
STADE MONTLUCONNAIS- Montlucon 2000 - 2001
-
Unss Gym Lycée Madame De Staël- Montlucon 2001 - 2005
-
EN AVANT PARIS- Paris 2008 - maintenant
Parcours scolaire
-
ECOLE MATERNELLE JEAN GIONO- Montlucon 1989 - 1993
-
ECOLE PRIMAIRE JULES FERRY- Montlucon 1993 - 1997
-
Collège Jules Ferry- Montlucon 1997 - 2001
-
Lycée Madame De Staël- Montlucon 2001 - 2005
-
Iut De Marne La Vallée Site De Champs Sur Marne- Champs sur marne 2005 - maintenant
-
Université Paris 13- Bobigny 2008 - maintenant
Parcours entreprise
-
Maracoudja- Aubervilliers 2006 - 2007
-
Smartbox- Levallois perret 2008 - 2008
-
Ebay- PARIS 2008 - maintenant
A propos
Général
-
Prénom Nom :Johann LE MINEZ
-
Vit à :
PARIS, France
-
Née le :
13 mai 1986 (36 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Profession :
Etudiante
Situation familiale :
célibataire