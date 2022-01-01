Johann MARTINEZ (JOHANN MARTINEZ) est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
ECOLE DE LA MAIRIE- Soisy sur ecole 1984 - 1992
Collège Jean Rostand- Milly la foret 1992 - 1994
Collège La Coutancière- La chapelle sur erdre 1994 - 1996
MONGE- Nantes 1996 - 1999
Université De Lettres- Nantes 1999 - 2001
Encia (Ecole Nantaise De Commerce D'informatique Et D'administration)- Nantes 2001 - 2003
SUP DE CO LA ROCHELLE- La rochelle 2003 - 2006
Parcours entreprise
Alcatel Lucent- 2006 - 2008
ADT FRANCE- Francheville 2008 - 2010
URSA- Noisiel 2010 - 2012
Abritel- 2012 - 2014
A propos
Général
Prénom Nom :Johann MARTINEZ (JOHANN MARTINEZ)
Vit à :
NANTES, France
Né le :
30 mai 1981 (41 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Aucune information disponible
Mes goûts et passions
Aucune information disponible
