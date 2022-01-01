Johann RAULT est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
Ecole Du Fort (Barraux)- Barraux 1986 - 1993
-
école Des Pupilles De L'air- Grenoble 1993 - 1997
-
école Des Pupilles De L'air- Grenoble 1997 - 2000
-
Institut National Des Sciences Appliquées De Lyon (Insa)- Villeurbanne
Section musique Etude Spécialité Informatique2000 - 2005
Parcours entreprise
-
KLS - Développeur (Informatique)- Meylan
Stage2003 - 2003
-
THERALYS - Informaticien (Informatique)- Lyon
Stage2004 - 2004
-
THERALYS - Informaticien (Informatique)- Lyon
Stage2004 - 2005
-
SOLUTEC - Ingénieur (Technique)- Lyon
Ingénieur Avant Vente2005 - 2007
-
ADEQUAT - Ingénieur (Technique)- Asnieres sur seine
Chef de Projet Avant vente2007 - 2009
-
D-fi Services - Coordinateur Avant Vente à Lyon (Technique)- Meudon 2009 - maintenant
Parcours club
-
GAUL- Villeurbanne 2009 - maintenant
A propos
Général
-
Prénom Nom :Johann RAULT
-
Vit à :
JONAGE, France
-
Né en :
1982 (41 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Profession :
Chef de projet
Mes goûts et passions
