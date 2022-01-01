Johann RAULT est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.

Parcours

Parcours scolaire

Parcours entreprise

  • KLS  - Développeur (Informatique)

     -  Meylan

    Stage

    2003 - 2003

  • THERALYS  - Informaticien (Informatique)

     -  Lyon

    Stage

    2004 - 2004

  • THERALYS  - Informaticien (Informatique)

     -  Lyon

    Stage

    2004 - 2005

  • SOLUTEC  - Ingénieur (Technique)

     -  Lyon

    Ingénieur Avant Vente

    2005 - 2007

  • ADEQUAT  - Ingénieur (Technique)

     -  Asnieres sur seine

    Chef de Projet Avant vente

    2007 - 2009

  • D-fi Services  - Coordinateur Avant Vente à Lyon (Technique)

     -  Meudon 2009 - maintenant

Parcours club

  • GAUL

     -  Villeurbanne 2009 - maintenant

A propos

Général

  • Prénom Nom :

    Johann RAULT

  • Vit à :

    JONAGE, France

  • Né en :

    1982 (41 ans)

Ma vie aujourd'hui

  • Profession :

    Chef de projet

    • Mes goûts et passions

    Voyages