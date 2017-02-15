Johann VALLÃ‰E est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
MATERNELLE LES PAPILLONS- Neuilly sur marne 1985 - 1988
-
ECOLE MARCEL CACHIN- Neuilly sur marne 1988 - 1993
-
Collège Honoré De Balzac- Neuilly sur marne 1993 - 1997
-
Lycée Georges Clémenceau- Villemomble
BAC S option "Physique/Chimie".1997 - 2000
-
IUT INFO VILLETANEUSE- Villetaneuse
DUT option "GÃ©nie Logiciel".2000 - 2002
-
MARNE LA VALLEE- Noisy le grand
Licence/MaÃ®trise Informatique option "IngÃ©nierie Informatique".2002 - 2004
-
MARNE LA VALLEE- Noisy le grand
Master II - Information Scientifique & Technique.2004 - 2005
Parcours associatif
-
Nocéen Badminton Club- Neuilly sur marne 1991 - 2006
-
Club Sportif De Badminton Asniérois- Asnieres sur seine 2010 - 2012
Parcours entreprise
-
Nbcuniversal - WebMaster (Informatique)- NEUILLY SUR MARNE
CrÃ©ation & maintien du site officiel (nbc93).1997 - 2006
-
Capgemini - Consultant en Technologies Web (Informatique)- LA DÃ‰FENSE
Responsable Technique sur des projets Java/J2EE.2005 - 2016
-
Enedis - Responsable Technique (expert DevOps) (Informatique)- Nanterre 2016 - maintenant
Parcours club
-
Asnières Tt- Asnieres sur seine 2008 - 2009
A propos
GÃ©nÃ©ral
-
PrÃ©nom Nom :Johann VALLÃ‰E
-
Vit Ã :
NEUILLY-SUR-MARNE, France
-
NÃ© le :
3 mai 1982 (40 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Description
Coucou @ toi.
Si jamais on s'est connu ou croisé un jour, n'hésite pas.
Laisse-moi un message et j'y répondrai... si je me rappelle de toi !
°(=^__^=)°
PS : Je suis aussi sur FaceBook (que j'utilise plus fréquemment).
Profession :
Consultant en Technologies Web
Situation familiale :
en union libre
Mes goÃ»ts et passions
Voyages
-
