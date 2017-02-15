Johann VALLÃ‰E est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.

  • Nbcuniversal  - WebMaster (Informatique)

     -  NEUILLY SUR MARNE

    CrÃ©ation & maintien du site officiel (nbc93).

    1997 - 2006

  • Capgemini  - Consultant en Technologies Web (Informatique)

     -  LA DÃ‰FENSE

    Responsable Technique sur des projets Java/J2EE.

    2005 - 2016

  • Enedis  - Responsable Technique (expert DevOps) (Informatique)

     -  Nanterre 2016 - maintenant

  PrÃ©nom Nom :

    Johann VALLÃ‰E

  Vit Ã  :

    NEUILLY-SUR-MARNE, France

  NÃ© le :

    3 mai 1982 (40 ans)

    Coucou @ toi.

    Si jamais on s'est connu ou croisé un jour, n'hésite pas.
    Laisse-moi un message et j'y répondrai... si je me rappelle de toi !

    °(=^__^=)°

    PS : Je suis aussi sur FaceBook (que j'utilise plus fréquemment).

    Consultant en Technologies Web

    en union libre

