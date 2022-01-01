John MIRALLES est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
ENSOA- Saint maixent l'ecole 1973 - 1973
Parcours militaire
-
Ensoa (Ecole Nationale Des Sous-officiers D'active)- Saint maixent l'ecole 1973 - maintenant
John MIRALLES My original name is "Jean-Marc Miralles" I live in Australia for the past 40 years and my french is fading, I was in the ENSOA and graduated in November 1973. I wish to be able to contact some of my old mates.
