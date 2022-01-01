Johnny BALLESTRA est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours militaire
13 Régiment De Dragons Parachutistes- Dieuze 1972 - 1973
13è Régiment De Dragons Parachutistes Escadron Ecs- Dieuze 1972 - 1973
A propos
GÃ©nÃ©ral
PrÃ©nom Nom :Johnny BALLESTRA
Vit Ã :
AUBENAS, France
NÃ© le :
25 fÃ©vr. 1952 (71 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Mes goÃ»ts et passions
Loisirs
Voyages
Johnny BALLESTRA a reconnu Jean-Michel BOEZ sur la photo Classe 72/08 13ème R.D.P. DIEUZE
Johnny BALLESTRA a reconnu Marie-Cecile MARIE-CECILE BIGEARD (BIGEARD) sur la photo Ordinaire
Johnny BALLESTRA a reconnu Sandrine BEN ALI-COLPIN (COLPIN) sur la photo Classe 72/08 13ème R.D.P. DIEUZE
Johnny BALLESTRA colpin oui mais pas une sandrine et brelaud pilaud connais pas . tout ça est surprenant
Johnny BALLESTRA a reconnu Danielle PILLOT-BRELAUD (BRELAUD) sur la photo Classe 72/08 13ème R.D.P. DIEUZE
Johnny BALLESTRA
la moto
Johnny BALLESTRA la moto moi je n'ai rien ecrit .par contre elle m'a rapporté a partir du 14 avril 2016, TROIS mois d'hopital ! bon finalement j'ai arrete , DE FUMER pa la moto
Johnny BALLESTRA le s
Johnny BALLESTRA a reconnu Michel VIRION sur la photo noel 72
Johnny BALLESTRA a reconnu Jean Michel BOIS sur la photo Classe 72/08 13ème R.D.P. DIEUZE
Johnny BALLESTRA a reconnu Johnny BALLESTRA sur la photo Ordinaire