Johnny FAILLEAU est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
ECOLE RENE DESCARTES- Le mans 1985 - 1994
-
Collège Maupertuis - Saint-benoît- Le mans 1994 - 1998
-
Lycée Le Mans Sud- Le mans 1998 - 2001
Parcours club
-
STADE OLYMPIQUE DU MAINE- Le mans 1988 - 1995
-
Muc 72- Le mans 1996 - 2001
-
ESY- Yvre l'eveque 2001 - 2002
-
LA VIGILANTE- Mayet 2002 - maintenant
Parcours entreprise
-
Mairie De Rouillon - Employé (Autre)- Rouillon 2001 - 2002
-
Vigilante Omnisport De Mayet - Employé (Autre)- Mayet 2002 - maintenant
A propos
Général
-
Prénom Nom :Johnny FAILLEAU
-
Vit à :
MONCE EN BELIN, France
-
Né le :
7 janv. 1983 (39 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Description
Voici mon mail : johnnyfailleau@aliceadsl.fr
Profession :
éducateur sportif
Situation familiale :
marié(e)
Enfants :
2
Mes goûts et passions
Voyages
Allemagne - Espagne - Italie - Royaume-Uni
-
Johnny FAILLEAU a reconnu Johnny FAILLEAU sur la photo cp
-
Johnny FAILLEAU a reconnu Johnny FAILLEAU sur la photo Maternelle 1987-1988
-
Johnny FAILLEAU a reconnu Johnny FAILLEAU sur la photo Maternelle 1987-1988
-
Johnny FAILLEAU a reconnu Johnny FAILLEAU sur la photo 3eme