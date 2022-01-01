Jonathan KLER est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
Ecole Du Centre (Stiring Wendel)- Stiring wendel 1985 - 1988
-
Ecole La Foret (Schoeneck)- Schoeneck 1988 - 1993
-
Collège Wiesberg- Forbach 1993 - 1997
-
Lycée Condorcet- Schoeneck
BAC STI GE puis BTS Informatique Industrielle1997 - 2002
Parcours club
-
CLUB INFORMATIQUE DE SCHOENECK- Schoeneck 1991 - 1996
-
US FORBACH TENNIS DE TABLE- Forbach
Sport étude de 1993 à 19961992 - 1998
-
Schoeneck T.t- Schoeneck 1998 - 2002
-
CLUB INFORMATIQUE DE SCHOENECK- Schoeneck 2003 - 2004
-
Schoeneck T.t- Schoeneck 2005 - 2009
Parcours entreprise
-
UNIVERSAL PRESTATIONS - Informaticien (Informatique)- Forbach
Responsable informatique d'une PME.2002 - 2004
-
UEM - Informaticien (Informatique)- Metz
Aide à la mise en place du système informatique. Mission d'interim.2004 - 2004
-
SYLIS - Informaticien (Informatique)- Metz
Prestation de service en informatique.2004 - 2011
-
SMART- Hambach 2004 - 2007
-
EFFIGIE- Vandoeuvre les nancy 2007 - maintenant
-
Choregie- Vandoeuvre les nancy 2011 - maintenant
A propos
Général
-
Prénom Nom :Jonathan KLER
-
Vit à :
METZ, France
-
Né le :
29 mai 1982 (40 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Profession :
Consultant en informatique
Situation familiale :
marié(e)
Enfants :
2
Mes goûts et passions
Voyages
Australie - États-Unis - Japon
-
Jonathan KLER a ajouté Choregie à son parcours professionnel
-
Jonathan KLER a reconnu Amandine BRETTAR sur la photo CM 2 KOEPPEL 1992 1993
-
Jonathan KLER a reconnu Ophélie TRUNZLER sur la photo CM 2 KOEPPEL 1992 1993
-
Jonathan KLER a reconnu Fabienne ZINN (CLASSEN) sur la photo CM 2 KOEPPEL 1992 1993
-
Jonathan KLER a reconnu Marylene HEYDACKER sur la photo CM 2 KOEPPEL 1992 1993
-
Jonathan KLER a reconnu Anthony PUCCIO sur la photo CM 2 KOEPPEL 1992 1993