Parcours
Parcours scolaire
Ecole La Boetie (Le Taillan Medoc)- Le taillan medoc 1985 - 1987
Ecole De Xi Novembre (Sainte Helene)- Sainte helene 1986 - 1992
Ecole De La Republique (Hirtzfelden)- Hirtzfelden 1992 - 1993
Collège Victor Schoelcher- Ensisheim 1993 - 1996
Joseph Kessel- Djibouti 1996 - 1998
Lycée Sud-medoc- Le taillan medoc 1998 - 2000
Université Bordeaux I- Bordeaux 2000 - 2002
IUT INFORMATIQUE- Talence 2002 - 2004
Iup Génie Mathématique Et Informatique- Strasbourg 2004 - maintenant
Parcours club
C.a.s.h Football- Sainte helene 1986 - 1992
FC HIRTZFELDEN- Hirtzfelden 1992 - 1996
C.a.s.h Football- Sainte helene 2010 - 2011
A propos
GÃ©nÃ©ral
PrÃ©nom Nom :Jonathan MARTIN
Vit Ã :
SAINTE HELENE, France
NÃ© en :
1982 (40 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Profession :
Etudiant
Mes goÃ»ts et passions
Voyages
