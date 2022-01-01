RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENTLe rÃ©sultat de la prÃ©sidentielle Ã Sendets
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
ECOLE PRIMAIRE- Friedrichshafen 1980 - 1982
-
ECOLE PAUL VERLAINE- Gandrange 1982 - 1985
-
Collège Du Justemont- Vitry sur orne 1985 - 1986
-
Collège Sainte-croix Saint-euverte- Orleans 1987 - 1989
-
Lycée Sainte-croix Saint-euverte- Orleans 1990 - 1991
-
SAINTE CROIX SAINTE EUVERTE- Orleans 1990 - 1991
-
Lycée Albert Einstein- Sainte genevieve des bois 1992 - 1994
-
Deug Science De La Matiere - Faculte Des Sciences - Orsay- Orsay 1994 - 1996
Parcours entreprise
-
Leroy Merlin - Autre (Autre)- SAINTE GENEVIEVE DES BOIS 1997 - 2003
-
Jardinerie Côté Nature - Cadre (Autre)- Saint michel sur orge 2003 - 2005
-
Jardiservice - Dirigeant (Direction gÃ©nÃ©rale)- Saint michel sur orge 2006 - maintenant
A propos
GÃ©nÃ©ral
-
PrÃ©nom Nom :Jonathan RAGOT
-
Vit Ã :
SAINT MICHEL SUR ORGE, France
-
NÃ© le :
12 juin 1973 (48 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Profession :
Paysagiste
Situation familiale :
en union libre
Enfants :
2
Mes goÃ»ts et passions
Voyages
Allemagne - Autriche - Espagne - France - - Luxembourg - Royaume-Uni - Suisse
