RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENTLe résultat de la présidentielle à Châlons-en-Champagne
Jonathan THIBAULT est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
ECOLE JULES FERRY- Chalons en champagne 1990 - 1995
-
Collège Perrot D'ablancourt- Chalons en champagne 1995 - 2000
-
Lycée Arago- Reims
CAP BEP Froid et Climatisation2000 - 2002
-
Lycée Les Lombards- Troyes
BAC PRO Maintenance des Systemes Energetiques2002 - 2004
A propos
Général
-
Prénom Nom :Jonathan THIBAULT
-
Vit à :
CHALONS EN CHAMPAGNE, France
-
Né en :
1984 (38 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Profession :
Frigoriste
Situation familiale :
en union libre
Enfants :
1
Mes goûts et passions
Voyages
Allemagne - Belgique - Canada - États-Unis - France - Royaume-Uni
-
Jonathan THIBAULT a reconnu Jonathan THIBAULT sur la photo 4eme6
-
Jonathan THIBAULT a reconnu Jonathan THIBAULT sur la photo cm2 prof mr munoz
-
Jonathan THIBAULT a reconnu Jonathan THIBAULT sur la photo cm1 prof mr munoz
-
Jonathan THIBAULT a reconnu Jonathan THIBAULT sur la photo ce2 prof mme bourin
-
Jonathan THIBAULT a reconnu Jonathan THIBAULT sur la photo ce1 prof mme gd mere