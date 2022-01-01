RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENTLe résultat de la présidentielle à Saint-Quentin
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
Ecole Le Trepade (Fonsorbes)- Fonsorbes 1994 - 2001
Collège Albert Camus- Villemur 2001 - 2003
Collège Paul Esquinance- La reole 2003 - 2005
JEAN RENOU- La reole 2005 - 2006
Lycée Val De Garonne- Marmande 2006 - 2008
CFA DE LA VILLE DE MARMANDE- Marmande 2011 - 2013
Parcours entreprise
Disneyland Paris- marne la vallee 2009 - 2011
FOIR FOUILLE - Employé libre service (Commercial)- La reole 2011 - 2011
Gifi Flers - Apprenti (Commercial)- Flers 2011 - 2012
Gifi Saint Quentin - Apprenti (Commercial)- Saint quentin 2012 - 2013
Gifi De Laon - Apprenti (Commercial)- Laon 2013 - 2013
GIFI SARREBOURG - Directeur adjoint (Commercial)- Sarrebourg 2013 - 2013
Gifi Chatillon Sur Seine - Directeur adjoint (Commercial)- Chatillon sur seine 2013 - 2014
Gifi Molsheim - Adjoint de direction (Commercial)- Dorlisheim 2013 - 2013
GIFI SARREBOURG - Responsable de magasin (Commercial)- Sarrebourg 2014 - 2015
A propos
Général
Prénom Nom :Jonathan YANOURI
Vit à :
CHATILLON SUR SEINE, France
Né le :
22 avril 1990 (32 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Profession :
Technicien de maintenance
Situation familiale :
célibataire
Mes goûts et passions
Voyages
