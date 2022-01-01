Jordan SCHELDEWAERT est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
Ecole Jean-jacques Rousseau- Bobigny 1989 - 1993
-
Collège J.p.timbaud- Bobigny 1993 - 1998
-
Lycée Professionnel Boucher De Perthe- Abbeville 1998 - 2000
A propos
Général
-
Prénom Nom :Jordan SCHELDEWAERT
-
Vit à :
LA PRAIRIE, Canada
-
Né le :
6 janv. 1983 (39 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Description
Du chemin vert a bobigny puis abbeville pour finir au quebec
Profession :
Charpentier menuisier
Situation familiale :
fiancé(e)
Enfants :
1