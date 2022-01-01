RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENTLe résultat de la présidentielle à Gif-sur-Yvette
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
ECOLE DE PONTOISE- Paris 1974 - 1978
Collège Pierre Alviset- Paris 1978 - 1982
Lycée Louis Armand- Paris 1982 - 1985
Lycée Diderot- Paris 1985 - 1987
Parcours entreprise
Schlumberger Limited - Informaticien (Informatique)- BESANCON
Systèmes embarqués1987 - 1988
Schlumberger Limited - Informaticien (Informatique)- MONTROUGE
Terminaux de Paiement Electronique1989 - 1999
OMI - Informaticien (Informatique)- Puteaux
CONSULTANT Monétique1999 - 2000
ASTRIA - Informaticien (Informatique)- Courbevoie
CHEF DE PROJET2001 - 2001
ATOS EURONEXT - Informaticien (Informatique)- Paris
CHEF DE PROJET2002 - 2004
Atos Origin (Atos) - Informaticien (Informatique)- SURESNES
CHEF DE PROJET2005 - 2005
Steria - Informaticien (Informatique)- ISSY LES MOULINEAUX
CONSULTANT - CHEF DE PROJET2005 - maintenant
A propos
Général
Prénom Nom :Jorge COSTA
Vit à :
GIF SUR YVETTE, France
Né en :
1967 (55 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Description
Pour ceux que cela intéresse...voici un tout petit peu de moi !
Profession :
CONSULTANT - CHEF DE PROJET
Mes goûts et passions
