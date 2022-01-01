Jorge RIBEIRO LOPES est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
ECOLE CLOS SAINT MARCEL- Sceaux 1974 - 1976
-
ECOLE T MASARYK- Chatenay malabry 1976 - 1977
-
ECOLE JULES VERNE- Chatenay malabry 1977 - 1979
Parcours club
-
Benfica Lisbonne- Lisbonne 1980 - maintenant
Parcours entreprise
-
Ministério Público De Leiria - Portugal - Officier de Justice - Investigation Criminelle (Juridique)- Leiria 2000 - maintenant
A propos
Général
-
Prénom Nom :Jorge RIBEIRO LOPES
-
Vit à :
LEIRIA, Portugal
-
Né le :
20 juil. 1971 (50 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Description
Le coeur joilleux fais le visage beau
Profession :
Oficcier de Justiçe - Investigation Criminelle
Situation familiale :
marié(e)
Enfants :
3
Mes goûts et passions
Voyages
-
Jorge RIBEIRO LOPES a reconnu José RODRIGUES sur la photo CM2 B
-
Jorge RIBEIRO LOPES a reconnu Jorge RIBEIRO LOPES sur la photo maternelle ECOLE CLOS SAINT MARCEL - SCEAUX 74/75
-
Jorge RIBEIRO LOPES a reconnu Jorge RIBEIRO LOPES sur la photo Ecole Primaire JULES VERNE - CHATENAY MALABRY 77/78
-
Jorge RIBEIRO LOPES a reconnu Jorge RIBEIRO LOPES sur la photo Ecole Primaire JULES VERNE - CHATENAY MALABRY 78/79