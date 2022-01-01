Jose DA SILVA ABREU est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
ECOLE SAINTE CLOTILDE- Tourcoing 1978 - 1985
-
SAINT VINCENT- Tourcoing 1984 - 1986
-
Collège Charles Péguy- Tourcoing 1986 - 1990
-
L.i.c.p.- Tourcoing 1990 - 1994
-
Lycée Industriel Et Commercial Privé- Tourcoing 1990 - 1994
A propos
Général
-
Prénom Nom :Jose DA SILVA ABREU
-
Vit à :
ARGENTEUIL, France
-
Né le :
12 juin 1974 (48 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Aucune information disponible
Mes goûts et passions
Aucune information disponible