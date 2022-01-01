Josiane BATELOT (FRICHEMENT) est sur Copains d'avant. Pour la contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
ECOLE COMMUNALE- Languimberg 1971 - 1976
-
Lycée Mangin- Sarrebourg 1976 - 1983
-
Collège Mangin- Sarrebourg 1976 - 1980
-
FREDERIC CHOPPIN- Nancy 1983 - 1985
-
Eplea Courcelles - Chaussy- Courcelles chaussy 1985 - 1987
Parcours entreprise
-
IME- Sarrebourg 1987 - 1989
-
Lycée Professionnel Et Cfa- Sarrebourg 1989 - 2003
A propos
Général
-
Prénom Nom :Josiane BATELOT (FRICHEMENT)
-
Vit à :
SARREBOURG, France
-
Née en :
1965 (57 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Situation familiale :
marié(e)
Enfants :
2
Aucune information disponible