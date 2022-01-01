Josiane DEPREZ est sur Copains d'avant. Pour la contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
école Buffon- Orly 1958 - 1961
-
ECOLE JOLIOT CURIE- Orly 1963 - 1964
-
ECOLE ROMAIN ROLLAND- Orly
cm2 et fin d'édude 11965 - 1966
-
ECOLE PAUL ELUARD- Orly 1967 - 1968
-
COLLEGE DES SAULES- Orly 1970 - 1971
A propos
Général
-
Prénom Nom :Josiane DEPREZ
-
Vit à :
PARIS, France
-
Née le :
19 nov. 1954 (68 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Profession :
Sans
Situation familiale :
marié(e)
Enfants :
4