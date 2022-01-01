Josiane TRIDOU est sur Copains d'avant. Pour la contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
ECOLE LE BAUT- Nantes
petite section de maternelle1964 - 1965
-
école Primaire La Géraudière- Nantes
élève de maternelle....1965 - 1967
-
école Primaire La Géraudière- Nantes 1967 - 1971
-
COLLEGE DE LA GERAUDIERE- Nantes 1972 - 1977
-
Lycée Vial- Nantes
seconde secrétariat1977 - 1978
-
Lycée Professionnel Leloup Bouhier- Nantes
CAP-BEP STENO DACTYLO1978 - 1981
Parcours entreprise
-
OFFICE DE CREDIT HYPOTHECAIRE - Employée administrative (Administratif)- Nantes 1981 - 1982
-
CENTRE NATIONAL D ETUDES DE CREDIT - Employée administrative (Administratif)- Nantes 1982 - 1984
-
LOCAFRANCE - Employée administrative (Administratif)- Rennes 1984 - 1991
A propos
Général
-
Prénom Nom :Josiane TRIDOU
-
Vit à :
RENNES, France
-
Née en :
1961 (61 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Description
Nous étions 4 : Cathy, Florence, Nathalie et moi.... en recherchons toujours une : Nathalie FAUJOUR née en 1962
Profession :
Secretaire k
Situation familiale :
marié(e)
Enfants :
3