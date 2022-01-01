Juan Alberto ARISTIZABAL est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
Collège Les Sablons - Autre- Viry chatillon 1984 - 1988
-
CLEMENT ADER- Athis mons 1992 - 1993
-
Lycée Clément Ader- Athis mons
BTS Maintenance Industrielle Baccalaureat F31994 - 2003
Parcours entreprise
-
Gansow - Technicien (Technique)- Montigny le bretonneux 1995 - 1999
-
Teleperformance - Informaticien (Informatique)- PARIS 1999 - 2000
-
Sogeti - Informaticien (Informatique)- PARIS 2000 - maintenant
-
Renault- MONTIGNY LE BRETONNEUX 2002 - maintenant
-
Compagnie Saint Gobain - Ingénieur (Informatique)- Courbevoie 2008 - maintenant
A propos
Général
-
Prénom Nom :Juan Alberto ARISTIZABAL
-
Vit à :
FONTENAY SOUS BOIS, France
-
Né le :
16 nov. 1970 (51 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Profession :
Informaticien
Mes goûts et passions
