Julie LOPES est sur Copains d'avant. Pour la contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.

Parcours

Parcours scolaire

A propos

GÃ©nÃ©ral

  • PrÃ©nom Nom :

    Julie LOPES

  • Vit Ã  :

    SAINT MARTIN D'HERES, France

  • NÃ©e le :

    29 avril 1984 (38 ans)

Ma vie aujourd'hui

  • Description

    Un grand coucou a tous ceux que je connais!!!

  • Profession :

    Assistante dentaire

  • Situation familiale :

    divorcÃ©(e)

  • Enfants :

    2

    • Mes goÃ»ts et passions

    Loisirs

    GoÃ»ts musicaux

    Sports

    • Autres

    Lectures

    Voitures

    Animaux

    Voyages

    J'y suis allÃ©(e) :
    Je rÃªve d'y aller :