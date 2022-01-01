RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENTLe résultat de la présidentielle à Vignoux-sur-Barangeon
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
Ecole Saint Jean (La Ferte Bernard)- La ferte bernard 1987 - 1992
-
Collège Notre-dame- La ferte bernard 1992 - 1996
-
Lycée Notre-dame- Le mans 1996 - 1999
-
Lycée Talensac- Nantes 1999 - 2000
Parcours club
-
MJC- La ferte bernard 1989 - 1997
-
SCOUTS UNITAIRES DE FRANCE- La ferte bernard 1989 - 1996
-
Atelier De Danse- Le mans 2004 - 2005
Parcours entreprise
-
Leclerc La Roche Sur Yon - Employée administrative (Administratif)- La roche sur yon 2000 - 2001
-
Carrefour - Employée administrative (Administratif)- LA ROCHE SUR YON 2001 - 2001
-
AG COSMETICS - Ouvrière (Production)- Bais 2001 - 2001
-
Centre Leclerc Ploufragan - Employée administrative (Administratif)- Ploufragan 2001 - 2001
-
Charal - Ouvrière (Production)- CHOLET 2002 - 2003
-
COMMUNICATOR - Employée de service marketing (Marketing)- Le mans 2003 - 2003
-
EUROFIL - Commerciale (Commercial)- Le mans 2003 - maintenant
A propos
Général
-
Prénom Nom :Julie RENOU
-
Vit à :
LE MANS, France
-
Née le :
10 juil. 1981 (40 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Description
Retrouvez d'anciens ami(e)s....
Profession :
Conseillère en Assurances
Situation familiale :
pacsé(e)
Enfants :
2