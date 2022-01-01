RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENTLe résultat de la présidentielle à Strasbourg
Julie SCHILTZ est sur Copains d'avant. Pour la contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
Institut Notre-dame- Saint hubert
Belgique1988 - 1991
-
Institut Notre-dame- Saint hubert
Belgique1991 - 1997
-
INSTITUT SAINT JOSEPH- Saint hubert
Belgique1997 - 1999
-
Institut Notre-dame Doa- Saint hubert
Belgique1999 - 2003
Parcours entreprise
-
Cass Dalle - Employée (Autre)- Saint hubert 2004 - 2005
-
Quick - Employée (Autre)- LYON 2006 - 2007
-
C&a Lyon - Employée (Autre)- Lyon 2007 - 2007
-
Jeff De Bruges - Employée (Autre)- ORLEANS 2007 - 2007
-
ZARA - Employée (Autre)- Orleans 2008 - 2011
-
ZARA- Strasbourg 2011 - maintenant
A propos
Général
-
Prénom Nom :Julie SCHILTZ
-
Vit à :
STRASBOURG, France
-
Née le :
30 déc. 1985 (36 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Profession :
Employée
Situation familiale :
célibataire
Mes goûts et passions
Voyages
-
Julie SCHILTZ a ajouté Zara à son parcours professionnel