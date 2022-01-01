Julien CAVÉ est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
ECOLE SOLEIL LEVANT- Saint herblain 1986 - 1991
Collège Notre-dame De L'abbaye- Nantes 1991 - 1993
Collège Victor Segalen- Chateaugiron 1993 - 1995
Collège Sainte-croix- Chateaugiron 1995 - 1996
CFA DES COMPAGNONS DU DEVOIR- Brest 1996 - 1998
AFOREM- Rennes 1998 - 2000
ESCCOT- Cesson sevigne 2000 - 2002
Parcours entreprise
PBM CONSEIL- Pace 2000 - 2002
MR MEUBLE ANGOT- Melesse 2003 - 2007
Leroy Merlin - Commercial (Commercial)- BETTON 2007 - maintenant
A propos
Général
Prénom Nom :Julien CAVÉ
Vit à :
RENNES, France
Né en :
1980 (42 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Profession :
Vendeur
Mes goûts et passions
Voyages
Australie - Brésil - Chine - États-Unis - Inde - Indonésie - Japon - Philippines