Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
Ecole La Providence (Pipriac)- Pipriac 1981 - 1989
-
Collège Saint-joseph- Pipriac 1989 - 1993
-
Lycée Privé Marcel Callo- Redon 1993 - 1996
-
Iut D'angers- Angers 1996 - 1998
-
Iup Génie Informatique (Ufr Sciences Et Technologie)- La rochelle 1998 - 2000
Parcours entreprise
-
ALSIM SIMULATEURS- Le loroux bottereau 2000 - 2002
-
SITIA- Nantes 2002 - 2003
-
ACB- Nantes 2003 - maintenant
A propos
Général
-
Prénom Nom :Julien THOMAS
-
Vit à :
LA RENAUDIERE, France
-
Né le :
7 févr. 1978 (44 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Profession :
Chef de projet en informatique industrielle
Mes goûts et passions
