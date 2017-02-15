Kamel BOUDJEDRA est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
Lycée Professionnel Privé Oratoire Sainte-marie- Auch 1987 - 1989
-
Ifsi Bichat- Paris 1994 - 1997
-
Ecole Iade Pitié/salpétrière- Paris 2000 - 2002
A propos
GÃ©nÃ©ral
-
PrÃ©nom Nom :Kamel BOUDJEDRA
-
Vit Ã :
TOULOUSE, France
-
NÃ© le :
7 sept. 1970 (51 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Aucune information disponible
Mes goÃ»ts et passions
Aucune information disponible
Voyages
-
Kamel BOUDJEDRA a reconnu Kamel BOUDJEDRA sur la photo 1° BEP SANITAIRE ET SOCIAL
-
Kamel BOUDJEDRA a ajoutÃ© Ecole Iade Pitié/salpétrière Ã son parcours scolaire
-
Kamel BOUDJEDRA a ajoutÃ© Ifsi Bichat Ã son parcours scolaire
-
Kamel BOUDJEDRA a ajoutÃ© Lycée Professionnel Privé Oratoire Sainte-marie Ã son parcours scolaire