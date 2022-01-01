Karine LHERMITTE est sur Copains d'avant. Pour la contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.

Parcours

Parcours scolaire

Parcours club

Parcours entreprise

  • CABINET JEAN AMOYAL

     -  Le havre

    Worse job EVER!!! LOL!! 2 Co-worker made me think I was not even good to make coffee... The good thing is: I learnt early in my professionnal life that I will never treat my co-worker like that even as a Manager.

    1992 - 1993

  • UNIVERSITE DU HAVRE  - Comptable (Comptabilité)

     -  Le havre 1994 - 1995

  • Crous De Haute-normandie

     -  Le havre

    Fonctionnaire...

    1995 - 1999

  • AMT  - Directeur Financier (Finance)

     -  Houston

    Des chiffres, toujours des chiffres...

    2004 - 2017

  • 3d Design & Engineering, Inc.  - Chief Financial Officer (Direction générale)

     -  Houston 2017 - maintenant

A propos

Général

  • Prénom Nom :

    Karine LHERMITTE

  • Vit à :

    CYPRESS, Etats-Unis

  • Née le :

    28 nov. 1969 (52 ans)

Ma vie aujourd'hui

  • Description

    J'espere avoir bientot des nouvelles d'anciennes connaissances !
    @+

  • Profession :

    Directeur Financier

  • Situation familiale :

    marié(e)

  • Enfants :

    3

