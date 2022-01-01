Kate AUBREY-SMITH (PRATT) est sur Copains d'avant. Pour la contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
COURS ALPHONSE DAUDET- Montpellier 1994 - 1996
Saint Jean De Vedas- Saint jean de vedas 1996 - 1997
Collège Mixte- Saint jean de vedas 1996 - 1997
The Duchess Community High School- Alnwick 1997 - 2001
IMPERIAL COLLEGE- London 2001 - 2003
UNIVERSITY OF NEWCASTLE- Newcastle upon tyne 2005 - maintenant
Parcours entreprise
CLIENTLOGIC- Newcastle upon tyne 2003 - 2004
CONVERGYS- Newcastle upon tyne 2004 - maintenant
A propos
Général
Prénom Nom :Kate AUBREY-SMITH (PRATT)
Vit à :
Royaume-Uni
Née le :
17 nov. 1982 (39 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Profession :
Traductrice
Mes goûts et passions
Voyages
Allemagne - Belgique - Espagne - États-Unis - France - Grèce - Irlande - Italie - Norvège - Royaume-Uni