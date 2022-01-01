Election présidentielle 2022

RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENTLe résultat de la présidentielle à Saint-Romain-la-Virvée dimanche 10 avril à partir de 20 heures.

Kathalyne EUSTACHE est sur Copains d'avant. Pour la contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.

Parcours

Parcours scolaire

A propos

Général

  • Prénom Nom :

    Kathalyne EUSTACHE

  • Vit à :

    SAINT MICHEL DE CHAVAIGNES, France

  • Née le :

    30 juil. 1977 (44 ans)

Ma vie aujourd'hui

  • Description

    JE SUIS ACTUELLEMENT HEUREUSE MAMAN DE CINQ ENFANT ET JE SUIS EN CONGE PARENTALE
    sinon je suis vendeuse en confection

  • Profession :

    VENDEUSE

  • Situation familiale :

    fiancé(e)

  • Enfants :

    5

    • Mes goûts et passions

    Voyages