Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
ECOLE EPAU- Le mans 1984 - 1990
-
Collège Val D'huisne- Le mans 1991 - 1996
-
Cfa De La Chambre Des Métiers De La Sarthe- Le mans 1994 - 1996
-
Cfa De La Chambre De Commerce Et D'industrie- Le mans 1994 - 1996
A propos
Général
-
Prénom Nom :Kathalyne EUSTACHE
-
Vit à :
SAINT MICHEL DE CHAVAIGNES, France
-
Née le :
30 juil. 1977 (44 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Description
JE SUIS ACTUELLEMENT HEUREUSE MAMAN DE CINQ ENFANT ET JE SUIS EN CONGE PARENTALE
sinon je suis vendeuse en confection
Profession :
VENDEUSE
Situation familiale :
fiancé(e)
Enfants :
5