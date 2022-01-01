RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENT Le résultat du bac à Castanet-TolosanLe résultat du brevet à Castanet-Tolosan
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
Ecole Danton Cazelles (Castanet Tolosan)- Castanet tolosan 1976 - 1984
-
Collège Jean Jaurès- Castanet tolosan 1984 - 1989
-
Lycée Bellevue- Toulouse 1989 - 1991
-
LEP HELENE BOUCHER TOULOUSE- Toulouse 1991 - 1993
Parcours entreprise
-
ASEI- Ramonville saint agne 1993 - maintenant
A propos
Général
-
Prénom Nom :Katia CRUZEL
-
Vit à :
CASTANET TOLOSAN, France
-
Née le :
26 juin 1973 (49 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Profession :
Technicien administratif
Situation familiale :
célibataire
Enfants :
2
Mes goûts et passions
Voyages
-
